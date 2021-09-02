These Afghan women who live in terror of the “Taliban order”

REPORT – Across the country, emancipated women, activists and former Western collaborators are in hiding to escape the abuses of the new power.

Special envoy to Kabul

On Sunday August 15, when the Taliban entered Kabul causing widespread panic, a rush to the airport and even heavier-than-usual traffic jams, Nargis went to her best friend’s house. To dance. And to challenge, even before they have time to enact any law, the extreme rigor of the Taliban ideology. The two twenties do not subscribe to it, will never submit to it, and will continue, they swear to each other, to work within their network of activists, even in secret if necessary.

His phone rings: a call from an unknown number. She ignores it. A man leaves a message: “You appeared on television. You organize meetings involving women and men. And you even took pictures with Aryana Sayeed, that debauched singer. We know who you are. “

“It beginsThe young woman said to herself. The entry of Taliban troops into the city galvanizes supporters of the movement already in the city, who were already harassing activists,