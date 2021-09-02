these new surprising revelations on his separation with Cécilia Attias

2007 could have been his best year. The peak of his political career, but also of his life. At 52, Nicolas Sarkozy was then elected President of the Republic. The ultimate job for someone who has thought about it for a long time, and not just when shaving in the morning. Except that if his professional life takes a happy turn, his love life is shattered. The same year, in October 2007, Nicolas and Cécilia Sarkozy divorced. “He was devastated, absolutely devastated,” remembers Claude Guéant, a close friend of the Head of State.

In fact, if the divorce was recorded in October 2007, a few months after the presidential election, their relationship had been in decline for a long time. To the point that Cécilia Attias would only have returned so as not to compromise the election of her future ex-husband. During the debate between the two rounds, which opposes him to Ségolène Royal, Nicolas Sarkozy did not have a free spirit, as L’Express told it a few months later: a few seconds to debate with the head of file from the left, the former mayor of Neuilly locked himself in the toilet to send SMS to his wife and “beg” her to stay.





Cécilia Attias stayed. For form ? According to information from Paris Match, this Thursday, September 2, the two spouses have never lived together since Nicolas Sarkozy was elected President of the Republic. Richard Attias’ current wife moved to La Lanterne, a state residence in Versailles. “From the start of the five-year term, (…)

