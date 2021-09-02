Third dose of vaccine: Brussels calls not to rush

Posted on Sep 2, 2021, 5:27 PMUpdated Sep 2, 2021, 5:54 PM

The time for a new general round of vaccines has not yet come for Europeans. While the threshold of 70% of adults vaccinated within the Union has just been crossed, “there is, in the current state of knowledge, no urgent need to administer an additional dose to the general population, ”said on Wednesday in a report the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), European control tower in the fight against Covid-19.

High protection

The development comes at a time when the question is tormenting more and more Member States, anxious to anticipate the risks associated with the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines over the months. But “all vaccines authorized in the EU are currently highly protective against hospitalization and severe forms”, underlines the ECDC, for whom “the priority must be to vaccinate eligible people who have not yet completed their vaccination “. In mid-August, the World Health Organization (WHO) denounced the rush of the rich countries towards a third dose by estimating that the emphasis should be put in priority on the supply of continents, like Africa, still very little vaccinated.

Brussels, however, opens the door for the populations most at risk by indicating that “additional doses must already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems”. “In their case, the option of administering an additional dose should be considered now,” said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday morning, in a statement. For other audiences, it remains for the moment at the study stage and the collection of data on possible additional doses of “booster.” “





Production follows

The movement is already launched on certain target audiences. Since Monday, the appointments are open in France for the immunocompromised and those over 65 years old. On Wednesday, the UK in turn pledged a quick third dose for half a million of its most fragile nationals. Germany has also just launched a targeted third dose campaign, a practice that should accelerate in Europe in the coming weeks.

In this long – term battle against the epidemic, Europe has an important asset: its production capacities. After a difficult start in the first quarter, the Old Continent can now boast of producing 300 million doses per month, ten times more than in January and even a little more than the United States. Nearly a billion doses, mainly from Pfizer-BionTech, are expected by the EU over the whole of the second half of the year and other massive orders are already secured for 2022.

Global solidarity

What strongly relativize the criticisms of the WHO, said Wednesday the European Commissioner for the Single Market, Thierry Breton. A possible third dose for the entire adult population of the EU, “that only means one month of production”, he recalled, deeming such a hypothesis perfectly compatible with “the necessary acceleration, in Africa in in particular, deliveries of doses via Covax ”, the global vaccine donation and sharing program.

The EU has pledged to give third countries in difficulty 200 million doses this year but only 18 million have already been delivered at this stage, says the European Commission (many doses have also been exported). Europe has also promised to finance the Covax program to the tune of three billion euros, with the stated goal of ensuring the supply of 1.8 billion doses. The United States, which has long preferred to keep all the doses produced or arriving on their soil, participate more actively in Covax, with some 100 million doses given this summer.