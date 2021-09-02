Thomas Pesquet and his team celebrate the 50th anniversary of the only female astronaut in the ISS (photos)

On April 23, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet left Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. He joined the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission should take place until October 31. And, coincidentally, Meghan McArthur, also aboard the ISS, celebrated her birthday on August 31. And not just any, since it was his 50th birthday! But Thomas Pesquet and his colleagues had foreseen the blow. The least we can say is that they have put the small dishes in the big ones!

“Pizzas, candles, cookies, cakes”





On Twitter, the celebrated astronaut shared some memorable snapshots from this moment. “What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 teammates! My Space Brothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese, cookie decoration, chocolate ‘candle’ cake! haven’t unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means there will be a 2nd party? “

Thomas Pesquet too, shared his memories: “Yesterday was a very special day for Megan. His birthday present? A spaceship, quite simply, and I think he’s the only person in the world who can brag about it! She fully deserves it “, he writes alongside pictures of the little gang, who seem to be having a lot of fun!