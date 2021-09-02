THQ Nordic Celebrates Ten Years With New Presentation, Six Major Announcements Planned

The new school year has barely started when the month of September is taken by storm by publishers and other manufacturers, such as Sony with its showcase scheduled for September 9. Today, THQ Nordic also made an announcement on the occasion of its tenth anniversary and will meet all the players very soon.

It’s 2011, in Vienna, and THQ Nordic has just been born under the name Nordic Games. A name that the publisher will wear until 2016 following the acquisition of the intellectual properties of the late THQ in 2013 and of the brand itself, a year later. Today, the publisher has 19 development studios including Gunfire Games, the developers of the Darksiders franchise, and Experiment 101, the Biomutant teams, are part.

The publisher’s parent company, Embracer Group, was also recently making a name for itself by bringing together the teams of Free Radical, under the banner of Deep Silver, to give life to a new TimeSplitters. But beyond his desire to put the other studios and licenses of the group in the spotlight, it is an event in his honor that the publisher wanted to organize.

In ten years of existence, this is the very first digital event set up by the publisher. The latter will not take place the same week as Sony’s, but eight days later, either September 17 at around 9 p.m. French time and to be viewed from the page Youtube and Twitch by THQ Nordic.

It will also be hosted by Geoff Keighley, a regular at this type of event since he is none other than the executive producer of the Game Awards or, more recently, of the Gamescom Opening Night Live. The latter will therefore be responsible for presenting the event during which the publisher plans to make six major announcements about totally new games.





THQ Nordic did not wish to reveal more about this event but left a few clues about these six big announcements. This presentation will be an opportunity for the publisher to tell us ” travel in time and space “And will be the perfect setting to celebrate the” return of legendary franchises, whose fans have been waiting for a new installment to appear for decades », But also to announce the series of games popular with players.

However, don’t expect to know how to disembark TimeSplitters cited above: the publisher defused the situation quickly by announcing that it would not be part of the event because it is not directly about one of their IPs. Nevertheless, his six announcements should offer us plenty of something to console us for this absence.

