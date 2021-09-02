THQ Nordic: for 10 years, a live event with 6 revelations announced, the return of cult franchises teased

Now under the tutelage of‘Embracer Group, THQ Nordic wants to enter the big leagues with projects of ever-increasing size and budget. It will continue in this direction by organizing its first event dedicated to its upcoming catalog, also a story of worthily celebrating my 10 years of the company, born from the repurchase of the ashes of THQ through Nordic Games.



The digital jump will take place Friday September 17 at 9:00 p.m. French time, and will be broadcast on Youtube, Twitch and even Steam. It will be moderated by Geoff Keighley, organizer of Game Awards and some gamescom Opening night Live, and will propose to find ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome with some gameplay, and especially the revelations of six still secret games. Among them there will be projects marking the return of legendary franchises, but given the number of licenses available to the publisher, it is difficult to risk assumptions.

