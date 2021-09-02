Timothée Adolphe finally medalist with silver in 100m (T11) at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

Obviously, as at the recent European Championships, it is the Greek Athanasios Ghavelas who wins. In the series, the latter had improved the world record for the 100m (T11) in 10”88. In the final, he accelerated again, on a wet track, to win in 10”82. But, in its wake, Timothée Adolphe and Bruno Naprix also improved their personal best (10”90) to win a magnificent silver medal.
It is the 45th for France in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. It is especially the first for Adolphe, born visually impaired and whom several accidents have made blind since he was eighteen years old. It is, finally, the end of an improbable series of disqualifications which have not ceased to enamel the career of the one who is nicknamed “the White Cheetah”.
A curse that had lasted since 2014
Trained since (almost) always by Arthémon Hatungimana, the Burundian vice-world champion in the 800m in 1995 who officiates at the PUC, Timothée Adolphe has long believed that he was cursed from the slopes. From the 2014 European Championships, a stroller from his guide on arrival disqualified him; during the Paralympic Games in Rio, it was on the 400m that he was sanctioned, for having bitten the inside line of his lane.
A year later, the nightmare turned out to be twofold at the Worlds: in the 200m and 400m, he was disqualified because his guide had crossed the finish line before him; at the 2018 European Championships, it was this time because the officials noticed that he did not have his bib on his chest that his wide victory in the 200m was taken away from him.
His Paralympic quest had started with an equally cruel scenario in Tokyo. Reigning European and world champion over 400m, Timothée Adolphe and Jeffrey Lami, his guide on the lap, had largely dominated their series when the ax fell: disqualification because the link they wear on the wrist had slipped before the finish line …