To free itself from advertising, Twitter will offer paid subscriptions to influencer accounts

Twitter is pursuing its strategy to expand its audience and become independent from advertising revenue. The social network launched, Wednesday 1er September, paid subscriptions to certain accounts, a new tool to remunerate content creators.

Influencers – experts in makeup or sports, for example – will be able to offer their audience to become “Super followers” (“Super subscribers”), and thus receive exclusive content (tips, stories, analyzes, etc.) by subscribing to their account for 3, 5 or 10 dollars per month.

“As a super follower, you can participate in conversations to which only other paying subscribers have access”, said Esther Crawford, a product director of the social network, in a statement released Wednesday.

In the future, Twitter will add the possibility of offering “Spaces” exclusive (audio shows), newsletters or anonymity for subscribers. “And don’t worry, public tweets don’t go away”, she specifies.

The San Francisco-based company won’t take more than 3% of the proceeds, initially. When a creator has earned more than $ 50,000, the platform’s share will drop to 20% on revenues, after the commission of the mobile operating system (iOS for Apple or Android for Google).





The feature debuts in the United States and Canada, for a limited group of creators, who have an iPhone or iPad (Apple). It must be gradually extended geographically and on the other dominant system (Android).

New offers to free yourself from advertising

Last May, Twitter unveiled its “Tip Jar” (“Tip box”), a tool to allow users to donate to their favorite accounts.

Then in June, the platform launched paid subscription offers for its users in Canada and Australia who want access to practical features. For around $ 3.50 per month, these paid users have access to bookmarks to organize their favorite tweets into categories, a mode ” reading “ more comfortable, and above all a button ” to cancel “, to view their tweet before final sending and possibly modify it.

The Californian group, which has more than 200 million active users, is looking for ways to generate income without disrupting the flow of the service with more advertising.