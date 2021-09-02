Top Gun 2 and Mission Impossible 7 releases postponed yet again – cinema news

Fan of SF and hunter of false connections and easter-eggs, Yoann “Michel” Sardet is a child of the 80’s / 90’s, cinema where he navigates with passion.

Faced with the health situation and its impact on dark rooms, Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures are once again postponing the cinema releases of the star’s next two blockbusters.

The returns of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Ethan Hunt will be a little later. And the patience of Tom Cruise fans will once again be tested.

According to Variety, the executives of Paramount Pictures have thus made new postponements for the cinema releases of Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 still due to the health situation linked to COVID and the Delta variant, and its major impact on the box office while the indices of future attendance at theaters are falling across the Atlantic.





Top Gun: Maverick, a direct and long-awaited sequel to the cult film of 1986, is thus shifted for the fourth time (!) and should land on May 27, 2022 in American theaters, with Tom cruise back in the role that made him a movie star in the 80s in front of Tony Scott’s camera.

Originally announced for the summer of 2019, Joseph Kosinski’s film had been postponed for the first time to the summer of 2020 until the actor really learned to fly a fighter plane, then in the summer of 2021 in the face of the pandemic of coronavirus and finally in the fall of 2021. The feature film therefore undergoes a new major shift, and will take the place of … Mission: Impossible 7 in the Paramount line-up, in May 2022.

Ethan Hunt’s seventh mission is in fact directly impacted by this delay, with a release postponed for a few months. And it is from now on September 30, 2022 that the American spectators will be able to discover the stunt “most dangerous” of the career of his daredevil star. The eighth opus of the franchise, dated for its part in July 2023, is not currently affected by these schedule changes.

There will therefore be no Tom Cruise this year for spectators. But two films worn by the actor in 2022, who will undoubtedly establish himself as THE movie star of the year. What to console a little? Unless another postponement by then …

No date has yet been announced by Paramount Pictures France for French territory. We will communicate the new release dates as soon as they are revealed by the distributor.