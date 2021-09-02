Tormented Souls review by jeuxvideo.com

Announced in a certain confidentiality in 2020, Tormented Souls is a survival horror that does not hide its inspirations, evoking big names in the genre like Resident Evil or Silent Hill. But not just any version of these big names. With fixed camera angles, a mix between resource management, exploration and puzzles, Tormented Souls will rather look on the side of the 90s, with of course graphics brought up to date. So, are the best soups in old pots? Answer with our test. Here is our verdict on Tormented Souls.

This test was carried out from a PC version. Tormented Souls is currently also available on PS5.

After the recent release of Resident Evil Village and its once again first-person camera, will you take a dollop of nostalgia? This is in any case what offers Tormented Souls, survival horror which has just landed on PS5 and PC, and will arrive later (no more info) on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. Nostalgia is the word, because the title of Dual Effect and Abstract Digital has revised its classics well, with a fixed camera as well as a cocktail based on exploration, action and puzzles which will quickly take you back to the golden age of the genre, the mid and late 90s, when the first resident Evil and silent Hill reigned supreme. The tribute is therefore there, but it remains to be seen if everything holds up. In Tormented Souls, the player plays Caroline Walker, a young woman with no history who finds herself catapulted into a terrifying hospital, pushed to investigate the disappearance of two twins. To make matters worse, the establishment was previously a mansion, where the secrets of a very strange family still lie dormant. There is even a link with an ancient Indian cemetery. Original, right?

Tormented Souls – Through the Looking Glass (Gameplay)

Frustration and fascination

You will understand, side scenario, Tormented Souls does not spare any cliché. Our dear Caroline will indeed have to venture deep into the mansion, gradually discovering the infamous experiments that are carried out there to (perhaps) get out of it. As usual with the genre, along the way you will find a whole bunch of documents that will shed new light on the scenario. With the difference that it will be necessary here to read them well, insofar as the pages often contain important clues to solve the very many puzzles of the title. Yes, Tormented Souls will not make you take off from your seat thanks to its scenario, but the latter allows you to install a particularly controlled atmosphere. The decors developed by Dual Effect and Abstract Digital are superbly gloomy and detailed, giving a real character and atmosphere to the places, the impact of which is further reinforced by the lighting effects as well as the fixed camera angles, very successful. You have to admit that it’s always stressful to see your hero plunged in the dark across the room, especially when you run out of ammunition. We find the sticky atmosphere of Silent Hill like the baroque environments of Resident Evil. Without forgetting the sound design, which has very scary compositions. Exploration is fun. At least at the beginning.

Because after having made a good first tour of the building, exploring the rooms one by one initially accessible and ridding the corridors of its sticky monsters (we talk about the combat system a little later), Tormented Souls begins a second part laborious, where the enigmas – sometimes very far-fetched – pile up, and where the rhythm of the adventure collapses, before starting again in the third act. Admittedly, the resolution of each mystery will depend on the reasoning of each one, but it is on the other hand difficult to forgive the way in which the title dispenses with giving certain information. The best example is the Tormented Souls map, of which you will gradually recover the different parts, like Silent Hill. But unlike the cult horror game, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital will never tell you which room you’ve visited, or even if there are any essential items to progress in a corner. Only the rooms to save and a few rare points of interest are indicated. Frustrating wanderings in the mansion thus become commonplace, and can greatly vary the lifespan. On our side, we had it for a little over 9 hours.

Tormented Souls – In the Halls of the Mansion (Gameplay)



A tribute too strong?

After this laborious second act, it is difficult to enthusiastically welcome the other enigmas of Tormented Souls, even if the return of the action and exploration phases – subsequently with new areas – renews interest. Globally, the pleasure aroused by the very neat atmosphere of Tormented Souls, added to the fact of learning more about a story admittedly agreed but effective, almost obscures its flaws, especially since there are also some great gameplay ideas. Because of the faults, there are quite a few others. We are not going to dwell on the animations and the design of the cast, nor on the gameplay problems induced by the fixed camera system (enemies out of view, the character’s route deviated due to the changes of plan). On the other hand, it is difficult to accept the inventory “as at the time” that you have to constantly open to change your weapon or consult your card. It is just painful in the long run. We also had this feeling with the manual and limited save system, which requires an item for every Resident Evil use. In principle, to increase the tension, yes, that’s a good idea. But not when there is no way to record for two hours. Too bad, because Tormented Souls shoots himself in the foot for very little. This does not prevent us from appreciating it despite everything.

Lighter or weapon, the spark of genius? During a good part of the adventure, Tormented Souls will require you to carry exclusively a lighter or one of the three weapons available. This means that, over several hours, it will not be possible to attack and light up at the same time (unless the lights are already on). So, is it a hassle? So yes, a little. But above all, it makes it possible to bring about interesting situations. In some rooms, you will find a candlestick to create a well of light and thus take out your weapon. In other words, you will first have to face your fears until you find a solution and defend yourself. It is simple and efficient.

Conclusion



Strong points Really successful horror atmosphere

The anguish of fixed camera angles

Very nice light effects

Technically quite solid

Good lifespan (about 9h) Weak points Card system to be fully reviewed

Laborious “old-school” inventory

Far-fetched puzzles

Under its air of broke survival horror, Tormented Souls is much more solid than it appears, in particular thanks to a realization and a very controlled atmosphere. We walk with great pleasure in the corridors of a very mysterious manor, until we find ourselves facing puzzles of disconcerting difficulty, further weighed down by a map which is sorely lacking in information. The thrill of discovery then turns into a frustrating stroll, especially during a second part which requires going through most of the rooms already visited. Other faults (animations, inventory) add to the overall weight even more, without overwhelming it. We therefore find ourselves with a beautiful tribute to Resident Evil and Silent Hill of the time, but not especially in the face of an unmissable survival horror. To try anyway.