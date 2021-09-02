“Touched by retirement age”, Gora Patel leaves the management of Reunio

This Tuesday, August 31, at midnight, Gora Patel will no longer be regional director of Réunion La 1ère. A figure in the local media landscape, he is “affected by the retirement age”. At 71, Gora Patel gives way to his successor Frederic Ayangma.

“What I will miss the most is the adrenaline rush of being the boss of Réunion La 1ère”. In office for three years, Gora Patel is stepping down as regional director on Tuesday, August 31. “Affected by retirement age”, he will give way to his successor, Frédéric Ayangma, who will be on the island from next week.

From freelance writer to regional director

Aged 71, Gora Patel is an emblematic figure of the local media landscape. He left Réunion La 1ère, 52 years after his first steps within the company, which was still called the ORTF.

Before starting his career as a journalist, the Saint-Louisien was already known to southerners on the island, as a driving school director. He will also be co-organizer of the great festivals of Saint-Pierre (1974-1983) and member of the steering committee of the Jeunesse Sportive Saint-Pierroise for ten years.

During his career as a journalist, Gora Patel began as a freelance writer in Saint-Pierre, then became editor-in-chief in Guyana, and in Reunion, before occupying the positions of antenna director, and mediator of French programs. Televisions in Paris.

One last lease in his life

In 2018, Gora Patel took up the challenge of a last lease on his native island, as boss of Réunion La 1ère. “I came here to improve the image and the notoriety of Réunion La 1ère, reminds the regional director. On a daily basis, my job has been to give Réunion La 1ère back its notoriety. We have been able to innovate and question ourselves in radio, television and on the internet, where our site has made 750% progress in three years “.

“Bring Réunion La 1ère back to the hearts of the people of Réunion”

In three years, Gora Patel will also have succeeded in raising audiences on television and radio. “When I arrived nothing was won, I proposed a work plan, a project, you followed me and the result is there”, he said this morning, addressing his teams during an interview in the morning radio, with Philippe Dornier.

“I leave with my failures, and your successes, I take everything”, continues Gora Patel for whom the greatest satisfaction is to have “brought back Réunion The 1st in the hearts of the Reunion people”. “For having made sure that Réunion La 1ère counts in the pei. It is a public service which provides a service to the public”, he recalls.

This Tuesday evening, a page turns to Réunion La 1ère. Used to exchanging by phone and messages with each of his employees, Gora Patel promises not to do so tomorrow. “so as not to become heavy, he laughs. I always listen to everything and I am often critical, but always so that we can improve “.





Gora Patel’s last day as regional director of Réunion La 1ère

And after ?

Scrutinize and listen to TV, radio and Réunion La 1ère’s website, Gora will continue to do so. “I am retired because I work in a public service, but I cannot imagine being a retiree. I have a press card and I am a journalist 24 hours a day, he recalls. You cannot imagine that tomorrow morning when I wake up in retirement, I will no longer observe, watch, listen and want to do “.

But want to do what? Mystery. For now, Gora Patel has just planned to go for a walk tomorrow morning at La Redoute, not far from his home in the heights of Saint-Denis. A first step to gain height, before enjoying the freedom of a well-deserved retirement.







Gora Patel is stepping down as regional director of Réunion La 1ère.

•



In a FacebookLive on the Réunion La 1ère page, Gora Patel answered questions from Internet users this afternoon.