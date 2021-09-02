Toulouse. Despite green signals, the health pass still requested in shopping centers

Toulouse news See my news

The health pass has been applicable in 9 shopping centers and department stores in Haute-Garonne since August 16, 2021. (© Melvin Gardet / News Toulouse)

Is it an excess of zeal or the proof of great caution as the start of the school year approaches? One thing is certain, despite an improving health situation, the health pass remains in effect in the shopping centers covered by the decree of August 12, 2021 in Haute-Garonne.

Nine establishments concerned

In total, nine establishments are concerned in the Toulouse region:

Galerie Espaces Fenouillet (87,000 m²);

Blagnac shopping center (72,878 m²);

Portet-sur-Garonne shopping center (60,709 m²);

Leclerc Saint-Orens shopping center (58,000 m²);

Roques-sur-Garonne shopping center (53,194 m²);

Espace Gramont in Toulouse (52,000 m²);

Labège 2 shopping center (47,700 m²);

Toulouse Purpan shopping center (23,000 m²);

Ikea Roques-sur-Garonne (18,500 m²).

This order was taken at the time when the incidence rate in the department was 398.4 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is now 188.73, lower than the threshold of 200 indicated by Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson, speaking on August 11 at the end of a Defense Council.





The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne, as of August 31, 2021. (© Data.gouv.fr)

The decree continues to apply

Contacted by Toulouse news, the department of Haute-Garonne indicates that “the decree continues to apply”. At least “for now”.

If the health situation improves in the coming days, the prefect could therefore lift this obligation to present a health pass in shopping centers. To be continued.

