TRANSFER. Top 14. Arthur Vincent (MHR) in the sights of Stade Toulousain

Cheslin Kolbe’s record transfer to Toulon seen from South AfricaStade Toulousain lost Cheslin Kolbe to Toulon. But the reigning French and European champion has not said his last word on the transfer market. The Toulouse leaders would eye several players and not the least: the Lyonnais and Tricolore Pierre-Louis Barassi, the neo-international of the USAP Melvyn Jaminet as well as the center of the XV of France Arthur Vincent. The double U20 world champion, at the end of his contract in 2022, has not yet made his choice for his future according to RMC: to continue within his training club, Montpellier, which ardently wishes to keep it; or join his teammates with the Blues in Toulouse and form an even more formidable team. TRANSFER: after Toulouse, the Stade Français enters the dance for Pierre-Louis Barassi His association with Barassi could be particularly interesting. However, the Stade Français is also on the spot. The Parisian team lost Gaël Fickou during the season last year and Jonathan Danty this summer to the benefit of Stade Rochelais. With Delbouis’ injury, Paris must contend with less experienced players and could lack bench depth in the future. The Parisian management would therefore not be against the arrival of an international tricolor to strengthen the center of its attack. Nothing is done on these two files and we can count on the LOU and the MHR to do the maximum to keep these Blues. TOP 14. Fickou and Danty gone, Delbouis injured: who in the center at the Stade Français?