Transfers – Mercato OM – Marseille formalizes a final arrival: Amine Harit arrives on loan

The transfer was not the easiest to validate. But he’s official, and that’s ultimately all that matters for OM: Amine Harit has been a new Olympian since Thursday afternoon. “Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement with German club FC Schalke 04 for 24-year-old attacking midfielder Amine Harit“, announces the press release, which specifies that it is indeed a one-year loan without an option to purchase.

Three players would have lowered their salaries

As a reminder, the DNCG, responsible for supervising the OM’s payroll, only gave the green light on Wednesday. According to RMC Sport, Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola and Leonardo Balerdi have accepted a salary cut for this season to allow the framework imposed by the authority to be respected. As a result, this loan could be validated by the Marseille club, which failed to register the desired departures at the end of the transfer window.

“Trained at FC Nantes, Amine Harit made his debut in Ligue 1 with his training club in August 2016. Author of a full 2016-2017 season under the Nantes colors (34 games), he joined FC Schalke 04 in July 2017. A only 20 years old, he discovered the Bundesliga and won the title of best rookie of the year at the end of the 2017-2018 season (31 games, 3 goals, 6 assists). In total, he will have played 119 games (13 goals) with the Königsblauen“, reports OM in its press release, specifying that the former Nantes resident is”able to play as an attacking midfielder, in the center or on the wings“.”Another offensive asset in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad this season“, concludes OM.

