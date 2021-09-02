TRUE OR FAKE. How to explain the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic in Israel?

Covid-19 cases explode in Israel as Israelis are widely vaccinated. One could then ask the question about the effectiveness of vaccines. But there are three logical reasons for this new wave.

60% of the population is vaccinated in Israel, yet cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Internet users then ask themselves the question of the usefulness of the vaccine. So how do you explain it? According to several studies, American and Israeli, the effectiveness of vaccines decreases over time. Israel was one of the very first countries to vaccinate its population. “The elderly, nursing homes, were all vaccinated in January, so it’s seven months after the vaccination, and I can tell you that it’s very clear, people still have a little bit of antibodies, but not enough to be sufficiently protected “, explains Hervé Bercovier, professor of microbiology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.







The vaccines remain effective, especially on severe forms, but the more contagious Delta variant represents almost all infections in Israel, which contributes to the increase in the number of cases. Many Israelis also abandoned the barrier gestures in June, when the epidemic seemed to be over in the country. The government then suspended the wearing of masks and the health pass.