Tsitsipas remakes the locker room after losing a set to Mannarino

You don’t change a winning team, even when it costs you the public’s whistles. Stefanos Tsitsipas held his place against Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the US Open by once again using his right to go to the locker room when things were more tense, in this case after the loss of the third set. Before inflicting a 6-0 to the French to conclude.

Two days after the seven minutes taken to make the same round trip, in his first round against the Scotsman Andy Murray, who then accused him of wanting to break his rhythm, the Greek, also mocked and criticized by the German Alexander Zverev, this time needed more than eight minutes. And when he reappeared on the court, he was greeted with boos.





Tsitsipas drenched, Mannarino deceived

“By taking a break and going to change, because I was completely soaked, it allowed me to cool off and I was better able to deliver the good tennis that I had produced in the first two sets. “, Explained after the fact the Greek, who will face the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (55th), striker of another French, Arthur Rinderknech.

Adrian Mannarino does not necessarily have it bad because he knows that everything did not happen there for the Greek. But he hopes for a reaction from the authorities. “A toilet break is to go to the toilet, to do one’s business… if it is to break the rhythm, it is unsportsmanlike conduct, even if this is not necessarily the case tonight,” commented the Frenchman. , hoping “that ATP will react to change things”.