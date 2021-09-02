Twitter is going to offer paid subscriptions for influencer accounts, and that’s a bad idea

Twitter is entering a new chapter in its history by launching Super Follows, paid subscriptions to certain accounts. A novelty that leaves us perplexed, radically changing the soul of the social network.
Twitter, the microblogging network, launched this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 a novelty which aims to free this social network a little more from its dependence on advertising. These are paid subscriptions to certain accounts, especially influencers. These privileged children will be able to offer their subscribers to become super followers and thus receive exclusive content by subscribing to their account for a price of between 2.5 and 8.5 € / month.
“With Super Follows, users can set a monthly subscription of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 / month to monetize bonus, ‘behind the scenes’ content for their most engaged Twitter followers., writes Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter. And subscribers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, first glimpses, and subscriber-only conversations from their favorite accounts ”.
The company gives some examples of what a Super Follows can lead to. She thus evokes a beauty influencer, MakeupforWOC, who intends to answer exclusively to urgent questions about skin care for her super followers, or a sports influencer who can offer more in-depth analyzes to his audience. Twitter specifies that to be eligible, it is necessary to“Have 10,000 or more followers, at least 18 years old, tweeted 25 times in the past 30 days, be in the US and follow our super-subscription policy”.
Twitter will pocket 3% of the proceeds initially for “creators” who have earned less than $ 50,000 (€ 42,303) thanks to this option. The platform’s share will increase to 20% of revenues beyond that.
A good idea, really?
“Super Follows content creation is for all those who bring their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skin care and beauty experts, comedians, sports experts, and more ”, continues Esther Crawford. Some examples are somewhat challenging, for example that a social network could invite journalists to send their content to a limited audience. The observation is the same for activists who are already regularly criticized for locking themselves in filter bubbles on Twitter or any other expression platform. Despite the abuses observed there, Twitter has also made its success by being a network where debate is open to all and easily.
In the examples provided by the company, one of them particularly questions us. Crawford cites an account called @tarotbybronx and mentions the monetization of exclusive content linked to “Astrology, tarot and intuitive healing tips for their super adepts”. A discipline whose monetization some will find a little surprising, at a time when the major platforms intend to fight against misinformation, particularly linked to vaccination or to alternative medicines and beliefs.
Twitter, which has already made available tips (Tip Jar) that tweeters can promote on their profile to scrape some additional income, also risks benefiting once again those who already have strong communities. These are often already present on other platforms, such as Instagram, and benefit from various sources of income: their activity, partnerships, sponsored content … There is also the threat of seeing small accounts stripped of content that ‘they had free until then, especially since it will be necessary to avoid being a fan of many influencers if one does not wish to be impoverished by tens of euros each month. It remains to be hoped that Twitter has planned to closely supervise the practices resulting from its new tool.