Twitter is going to offer paid subscriptions for influencer accounts, and that’s a bad idea

Twitter is entering a new chapter in its history by launching Super Follows, paid subscriptions to certain accounts. A novelty that leaves us perplexed, radically changing the soul of the social network.

Twitter, the microblogging network, launched this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 a novelty which aims to free this social network a little more from its dependence on advertising. These are paid subscriptions to certain accounts, especially influencers. These privileged children will be able to offer their subscribers to become super followers and thus receive exclusive content by subscribing to their account for a price of between 2.5 and 8.5 € / month.

“With Super Follows, users can set a monthly subscription of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 / month to monetize bonus, ‘behind the scenes’ content for their most engaged Twitter followers., writes Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter. And subscribers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, first glimpses, and subscriber-only conversations from their favorite accounts ”.

The company gives some examples of what a Super Follows can lead to. She thus evokes a beauty influencer, MakeupforWOC, who intends to answer exclusively to urgent questions about skin care for her super followers, or a sports influencer who can offer more in-depth analyzes to his audience. Twitter specifies that to be eligible, it is necessary to“Have 10,000 or more followers, at least 18 years old, tweeted 25 times in the past 30 days, be in the US and follow our super-subscription policy”.

Twitter will pocket 3% of the proceeds initially for “creators” who have earned less than $ 50,000 (€ 42,303) thanks to this option. The platform’s share will increase to 20% of revenues beyond that.