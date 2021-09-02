two new French medals in cycling, a host of swimming qualifications … What to remember from the night in Tokyo

Two new medals, both in bronze, were added to the French clan’s purse on the night of Wednesday 1 to Thursday 2 August. And it is once again cycling that has been the provider of this harvest. France now has 42 medals. Disappointment on the other hand in athletics on the 100 meters T37 as well as the long jump T37, with Mandy François-Elie (4th) and Valentin Bertrand (8th).

In swimming, Claire Supiot but also backstrokes Anaëlle Roulet and Emeline Pierre validated their ticket for the final of their category. This is not the case of David Smetanine, eliminated in the series of the 50 meters freestyle S4.

Para cycling: Patouillet and Léauté continue to pile up the medals

They are insatiable. Despite the pouring rain that hammered the course of Fuji Speedway this Thursday, Marie Patouillet and Alexandre Léauté were able to defy the elements to bring back new medals for the French clan, both in bronze.

After finishing third on the track in the pursuit last August 25 – and launching the harvest for the French Paralympic team – the Ile-de-France has made its experience known to get on the gearbox in the C4-5 category. More or less the same pattern for the one who is already the great hero of these Games with his now four charms (one in gold, one in silver and two in bronze), even if Alexandre Léauté had to work to the end to stay ahead of his Italian rival on the line in C1-3.

Para athletics: François-Elie at the foot of the podium in 100 meters, Bertrand far in the long jump

It is the disappointment of the night for the France team. Bronze medalist in 2016 in Rio and gold in London in 2012 in the 100 meters in the T37 category (deficiencies of cerebral origin), Martiniquaise Mandy François-Elie could not do better than fourth place (13 ‘ ’51) in the final this Thursday. On a wet track, the Frenchwoman could not compete with the Chinese Xiaoyan Wen, who broke the world record with a time of 13 ”.

In the long jump and in the same category (T37), Valentin Bertrand finished 8th with a best jump at 5.80 meters. Far, very far from the 6.59 meters of Ukrainian Vladyslav Zahrebelnyi.









Para swimming: Supiot, Marais, Roulet and Pierre in the final, not Smetanine

On the side of the Tokyo aquatic center, the series smiled on tricolor swimmers, starting with the dean Claire Supiot. The 53-year-old swimmer will be in the 100-meter butterfly final in the S9 category from 10:28 am French time. It will be the same for backstrokes Florent Marais – 2nd in his series and qualified among the eight finalists – Anaëlle Roulet and Emeline Pierre in category S10. All three have an appointment from 10:35 am in the water and constitute good chances of medals for the tricolor clan.

The main disappointment for the French para swimming concerns David Smetanine. Engaged in the first series of the 50-meter freestyle in category S4, the favorite discipline of the Grenoblois (quadruple Paralympic medalist over the distance), he could not do better than third place. His time, 42”68, does not allow him to enter the final.