Ünder delivers a new masterclass, Harit has his jersey number

Olympians' most expensive transfers

Scorer in Montpellier (3-2), against Bordeaux (2-2) and against Saint-Etienne (3-1) last Saturday, Cengiz Ünder confirmed that he was in exceptional form last night with his selection. The Turkish right winger from OM scored a magnificent first goal with a curled strike from the left into the opposite window before serving Lille’s Yusuf Yazici well on the second. Renowned for having a fragile physique, the former Roma player has been running super for a month and all of Marseille hope that it will continue like this.

In addition, the newcomer, Amine Harit, whose loan was made official thanks to the financial efforts of Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez and Pol Lirola, has his jersey number. Under contract with Schalke 04, the former attacking midfielder of FC Nantes will wear the number 7.

🎥 The new jewel of @cengizunder with the 🇹🇷 facing Montenegro 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/paMkOWXYW5

– Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 1, 2021