unprecedented flooding in New York, state of emergency declared (video)

Downpours fell in New York overnight from Wednesday to Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed, which killed seven people in the southern United States and caused tornadoes and flooding in the northeast. from the country.

Downpours fell on the economic and cultural capital of the United States, where the NWS (National Weather Service) tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making traffic impossible. Several roads have been cut, Notify NYC announced.

“Take shelter NOW. Flying debris will be dangerous for those who are not sheltered, ”tweeted Notify NYC, a New York City emergency communications program.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency overnight Wednesday through Thursday due to dramatic flooding caused by the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. “I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” Ms. Hochul tweeted.

Hurricane Ida, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rains in its wake, which caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the United States.