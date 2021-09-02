unstoppable, Alexandre Léauté wins his fourth medal in the road race

No one can stop it. Not yet satisfied despite his three medals (one in gold on the pursuit in C2, one in silver over the kilometer in C1-3 and one in bronze during the C2 time trial), Alexandre Léauté added a fourth charm to his counter, Thursday, September 2, during the road test. The Frenchman beat five of his fellow adventurers in the sprint on the soggy Fuji Speedway circuit to climb to the third step of the podium.

The 21-year-old cyclist was the first to win gold for the French clan. Thursday, he missed him in the legs to face the British Benjamin Watson and Finlay Graham, untouchable in the Tokyo rain. But he held on to beat the Italian Fabio Anobile to the post in the final meters.





He brought back the 42nd medal to the French delegation, a few seconds after that gleaned by another cyclist who marked these Paralympic Games, Marie Patouillet, also in bronze during the road race.