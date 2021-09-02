US Aviation Agency investigates Virgin Galactic spacecraft theft

The Virgin Galactic spacecraft, upon landing in New Mexico, July 11, 2021. ANDRES LEIGHTON / AP

Richard Branson’s space travel company Virgin Galactic has momentarily been in trouble. Two months after the flight to the borders of space aboard the ship Unity of Virgin Galactic, the company must leave its fleet on the ground due to the revelation of serious incidents during the flight.

The United States Civil Aviation Agency (the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA) has announced that it is investigating a lane deviation that occurred during the highly publicized July 11 flight, which was supposed to suddenly mark the entrance to the company in the era of space tourism. Mr. Branson was then the first billionaire to go to space aboard the spacecraft of a private company that he himself created, ahead of Jeff Bezos, the boss of Amazon by a few days. But while Virgin Galactic at the time assured that everything had gone according to plan, the spacecraft actually flew briefly outside of mission airspace.

“Virgin Galactic will not be able to revive its SpaceShipTwo spacecraft until the FAA approves the final investigation report or determines that the issues related to the incident do not affect public safety.”, the US agency said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse. “SpaceShipTwo has deviated from its air traffic control clearance by returning to Spaceport America”, the space base used by the company in the New Mexico desert, she explained.





Warning lights on

This development comes after the publication on Wednesday of an article in the New Yorker revealing that security alerts were activated in the ship’s cockpit during the flight, synonymous with a serious problem that could have resulted in a fatal outcome.

The trajectory problem threatened to compromise the return phase to Earth, when the ship hovers until it lands on a runway, according to the newspaper. Quoting anonymous sources within the company, he said the safest way to react to these alerts would have been to stop the mission.

But Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci, the two pilots on board, decided to continue the flight despite these lights; the landing finally went off without a hitch. The vessel carried, in addition to Richard Branson and the two pilots, three other passengers employed by the company.

Prestigious guests – including SpaceX founder Elon Musk – as well as all the press were invited to the event, broadcast live on the Internet.

Mission accomplished according to Virgin Galactic

In a statement ahead of the FAA’s announcement, Virgin Galactic strongly contested the findings of the article. “When the vehicle encountered high altitude winds, which altered the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure that it remained[ait] within the framework of the mission parameters ”, detailed the company. “Our pilots responded appropriately to these changing flight conditions. “

Neither the public nor the crew were endangered, maintains Virgin Galactic, continuing to call the mission a “Successful”. “Although the final path deviated from our original plan, it was an intentional and controlled flight path”, she assured.

This ban on flying until further notice is a blow to Virgin Galactic, which had just confirmed, on Thursday, the holding of a new test flight “At the end of September or the beginning of October”. This flight must be devoted to scientific research, in partnership with the Aeronautica Militare (the Italian air force). The group’s stock fell suddenly after the FAA’s announcement and was losing about 5% around 8:15 p.m. PST.

