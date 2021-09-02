US Open 2021 – Gaël Monfils qualified for the 3rd round after his victory against Steve Johnson

Monfils was expected, Monfils did it! The only French tennis player still competing in this 2021 US Open, the French number one won in four sets against Steve Johnson (7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4). Faced with a more dull opponent physically, the Parisian spoke about his experience to climb to the third round of the Grand Slam tournament where he will face either Jannik Sinner or Zachary Svajda. Without a doubt, the short Louis Armstrong found himself a new darling as Monfils flaunted his usual panache to win.

We should not miss each other for Gaël Monfils. The last representative of French tennis in the men’s single table, the seed number 17 also celebrated his 35th birthday since yesterday. Another reason to start the game with a bang? Of course ! Comfortable on his service game, the Monf ‘left the American no chance to break to put his audience in his pocket. For his part, Johnson also made a clear cut on his service until he left an opportunity for Monfils to break at 30-40, 5-5. With some success, the world number 20 converted his first break point and won his next service game with a shutout (7-5).

41 winning moves for Monfils

Monfils made Monfils. At 4-2 in his favor in the second set and while all went well, he conceded four games in a row to let his opponent come back to his height (4-6). From then on, the third set was the turning point of this meeting. Touched in his pride, Monfils broke the world number 87 from the start, never to let go of his throw-in afterwards, despite two break points for the Californian in the last game (6-4).

Again ahead of the score, Monfils had to fight in the fourth round to get rid of a voluntary Johnson (11 break points saved out of 15) but too often clumsy (21 unforced errors in the fourth set). Forced to serve to win the match, Monfils concluded his match with a winning stroke, his 41st of the game. It was the Monfils who won. The Monfils we love.

