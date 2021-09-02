US Open 2021 – Ladies’ draw: Fiona Ferro eliminated in the 2nd round by Iga Swiatek

A two-faced match. Everything seemed to have started in the best possible way on court n ° 5 for Fiona Ferro, Thursday in the 2nd round of the US Open, facing an opponent who was however much tougher on paper, the Polish Iga Swiatek, winner of Roland Garros 2020.
A first round without a hitch, reinforced by an equally convincing start to the second act, then the Frenchwoman was caught up by the awakening of the champion. His spirits put back in place, Swiatek ended up unrolling, to win in three sets (3-6, 7-6, 6-0) and join Anett Kontaveit in the third round.
Tears, then a bubble: Swiatek went through all the states against Ferro
US Open
“Happy Birthday Mister Monfils”: when the short Armstrong sings for Gaël’s 35th birthday
18 MINUTES AGO
Swiatek’s tears of distress … before flight
Fiona Ferro certainly did not see the switch coming, as her start to the duel seemed controlled. Taking advantage of the many errors of her opponent (15 unforced errors in the first set), the French player did not need to extend the points to gain the advantage and win the first set 6-3.
On its momentum, the 74th world entered the second act perfectly, winning its throw-in, while Iga Swiatek was on the verge of rupture. It was at this precise moment that the scenario of the match turned, paradoxically, in favor of the Pole. Nervously touched, the number 8 at the WTA broke down, crouching in front of her bench, towel in her hands to wipe her tears in full play.
Swiatek in distress: the Polish woman in tears against Ferro
The third act was only a formality for the 2020 winner of the Porte d’Auteuil, who inflicted a painful bubble on Fiona Ferro, overall too inefficient behind her second service ball (19% of points won). There is now no tricolor representative left in the women’s table of this US Open, after the elimination, Wednesday, of Caroline Garcia.
US Open
Monfils, the victory that feels good
26 MINUTES AGO
US Open
4 lost games and a third round in his pocket: the images of a confident Zverev against Ramos
AN HOUR AGO