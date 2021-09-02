US Supreme Court Validates Abortion Law With “Shameful” Provisions

Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images Several people demonstrate Wednesday, September 1 in New York against an abortion law passed in Texas.

ABORTION – The United States Supreme Court offered a major victory to abortion opponents on the night of Wednesday, September 1 to Thursday, September 2, by refusing to suspend a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy even in cases of rape or incest.

The high court, seized urgently by defenders of the right to abortion, does not rule on the constitutionality of the law which entered into force 24 hours earlier, but invokes “questions of complex and new procedures” to leave it in force. up as long as the legal battle continues.

His decision was made by a narrow majority of the five Tory judges, three of whom were chosen by former President Donald Trump for their opposition to abortion.

Without waiting for this decision, US President Joe Biden blasted Wednesday, September 1 a “radical” law, with “shameful” provisions, and promised to “protect” the right of women to have an abortion.

The head of the Court John Robert, a moderate conservative, like the three progressive magistrates, indicated that he would have blocked this “unprecedented” law, pending a substantive examination.





More direct, the progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor judged the decision “astounding” and accused her colleagues “of putting their heads in the sand” in the face of a law “imagined to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights and escaping a judicial review ”.

Towards other remedies?

The legislation at issue, signed in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected – after about six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don’t even know. not that they are pregnant. There is only one exemption: in the event of danger to the health of the woman.

Before Texas – where more than 85% of abortions take place after this term – twelve states passed comparable laws but they were all struck down in court because they violate Supreme Court jurisprudence.

The latter recognized in 1973, in its emblematic Roe v. Wade, that women had a constitutional right to have an abortion and then clarified that it existed as long as the fetus was not viable, around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But Texas has worded its law differently: it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “exclusively” to citizens, encouraged to bring civil complaints against organizations or people who help women to have abortions.

For procedural reasons, this device makes it more difficult for the federal courts to intervene, which have so far refused to take action against the law. The Supreme Court has now followed suit, while stressing that other appeals could be filed against the text, in particular before the state courts.