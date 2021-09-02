USAP: the very first group to fight in the Top 14 unveiled

This Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the end of the day, the USAP staff unveiled the group of 27 players to prepare for the first trip of the Top 14 season to Brive. Kick-off is Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

This Thursday, September 2, 2021, like the children who have returned to school, the USAP is in working order towards the Top 14. Initially, the return of blood and gold in this new world is marked by the publication by the staff of a group of 27 players two days before the kick-off of the match against Brive (Saturday at 4:05 p.m.).

New recruits are called to make the trip to Corrèze, such as Giorgi Tetrashvili, Mike Tadjer, Arthur Joly, Tevita Cavubati, Andreï Mahu and Matthieu Ugena, Martín Landajo, and Tristan Tedder. The two medical jokers arrived a few weeks ago for the right pillar Conor Carey, even a few days for the hooker Hugh Roach, are also in the game.





Not selected: Sami Mavinga, Victor Montgaillard, Killian Taofifenua, Shahn Eru, Nafitalai Ma’afu, Guillaume Marin, Karl Chateau, Ethan Randle, Emmanuel Vaitulukina, Edward Sawailau, Julien Farnoux.

Infirmary: Seilala Lam (hip), Siua Halanukonuka (tear in the thigh), Vakhtang Jintcharadze (operation on the shoulder), Davit Kubriashvili (operation on the biceps), Lucas Bachelier (knee), Patricio Fernández (tear in the shoulder) , Taniela Ramasibana (shoulder).

Not arrived: Joaquin Oviedo, Jeronimo De la Fuente, Brauden Wiliame, Bautista Delguy.

Rest after the summer tour with the XV of France: Melvyn Jaminet.

The forwards: Sacha Lotrian, Giorgi Tetrashvili, Hugh Roach, Mike Tadjer, Lucas Velarte, Conor Carey, Akato Fakatika, Arthur Joly, Tevita Cavubati, Piula Fa’asalele, Tristan Labouteley, Andreï Mahu, Alan Brazo, Damien Chouly, Matthieu Ugena, Genesis Mamea Lemalu .