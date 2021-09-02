Vaccination against Covid-19: why Spain is the good student of Europe

The statistics are clear: Spain is the good European pupil of vaccination. Proof of this undeniable success, the Iberian country yesterday crossed the symbolic barrier of 70% of people who received the two doses of vaccine (against 63.3% for France and 59.6% in Germany). And this, without any constraint or pressure on the 47.5 million inhabitants, unlike France. Three main reasons explain this vaccine success: trust, solidarity and the perception of risk.

“The first explanation lies in the confidence of the Spaniards in science,” explains Amos García, president of the Spanish society of vaccinology. “In Spain, this confidence is much higher than the majority of developed countries”. It is estimated that the confidence rate in vaccines in general is 79% for the Spaniards against only 56% for the French (source: Imperial College London).

The vaccine is associated with progress and modernity

“I have 200% confidence in the health system”, assures Lucía, a lawyer in her thirties, met in Madrid in the health center of calle Palma. Like many Spaniards, she has just posted on social networks the photo of the moment she receives her vaccine. In a country complexed by the delays recorded under the Franco dictatorship, the vaccine is associated with progress and modernity. Direct consequence: the population is less permeable to conspiratorial theses.

The second reason that explains the success of the Spanish vaccine strategy lies in solidarity. The country is marked by a cultural context where inter-generational family ties are very important. Thus, “many people have vaccinated themselves to protect the most vulnerable members of their families,” explains Josep Lobera, professor of sociology at the Autónoma University of Madrid. This is all the more true as summer is a good time for large family gatherings. This solidarity with the elderly also explains the perception of French tourists, who observe that wearing a mask is more respected in Spain than in France.





The third reason for the Spanish mass vaccination lies in the perception of risk. “The Spaniards have not forgotten that the country was the global epicenter of the epidemic in April 2020” explains Sonía García, nurse in Madrid. “Everyone here remembers the overwhelmed emergencies, the patients begging for oxygen and the coffins piled up in municipal ice rinks for lack of space to bury them,” she explains, as one remembers a nightmare. The Spaniards remember that their confinement was one of the longest and one of the strictest in the world. No one here wants to relive it.

In Spain, the debate on compulsory vaccination is totally superfluous. The success of the campaign gives credit to Socialist President Pedro Sánchez, who had set the 70% target for the end of the summer. The success is such that it silenced – for a time – the critics of the opposition.

Seen from Madrid, the introduction of the health pass in France generates a form of misunderstanding. “Is it true that they even ask you to drink a coffee on the terrace?” Juan, in his thirties from Madrid, struggles to hide his disbelief, asks us.