Valneva will be present at the Goldman Sachs Symposium

(AOF) – Members of the Valneva management team will participate in the 11th annual biotech symposium organized by Goldman Sachs to be held on September 7, 2021. Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva and David Lawrence, acting CFO, will notably return during meetings you with institutional investors on the latest news announced for the group’s candidate vaccines against Lyme disease (VLA15), Covid-19 (VLA2001) and chikungunya (VLA1553).

Partnered with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), VLA15 is currently the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in clinical development in the world while VLA2001 is the only inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in development clinical trial in Europe and that VLA1153 is the only vaccine candidate.





Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.