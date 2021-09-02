Values ​​to follow Friday September 3, 2021 at the Paris Bourse

(AOF) – Delfingen

The automotive supplier will publish its results for the first half of the year.

Getlink

ElecLink, the interconnector between France and the United Kingdom passing through the Channel Tunnel, transmitted electricity for the first time between the French (RTE) and UK (National Grid) grids. The first cable electrification tests began on the night of Tuesday August 31 to Wednesday September 01 with success, after the completion of the cable pulling work this summer. They were carried out with the agreement of the security authorities (CIG, EPSF) and in collaboration with specialized companies: Siemens and Eurailtest (subsidiary of SNCF).

Latécoère





Latécoère, a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Philippe Salats to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer as of September 1, 2021. He succeeds Michel Abaza who, after the completion of the financial recapitalization of the company, wanted to give a new direction to his career.

Great

Legrand announces the appointment of Virginie Gatin as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, in which capacity she becomes a member of the Management Committee. BThis appointment marks the group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, an essential component of the corporate model. development of Legrand. Virginie Gatin will be responsible for steering the group’s CSR strategy based on three axes involving the entire organization and its stakeholders: business ecosystem, people and environment.

SMCP

The ready-to-wear group will publish its results for the first half of the year.