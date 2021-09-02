“Van Mecanic”: two young people from Perpignan featured in a new program on RMC Découverte

RMC Découverte is launching its new program “Van Mecanic” this Thursday evening, September 2. The program will follow the adventures of Marie-Sophie and Mickael, two young craftsmen from the Pyrénées-Orientales, specialists in the tailor-made arrangement of vans and utility vehicles. Meet.

The first episode of “Van Mecanic”, the new program broadcast on RMC Découverte, begins this Thursday evening, September 2. What to expect

See us on screen! The idea of ​​the program is to follow our professional adventures and our activity of fitting out vans and vans. For the occasion, we teamed up with Stéphane, a really nice mechanic. Throughout this first season, we buy vehicles from individuals, we renovate and fit them out, then we resell them. What’s really great is that it’s all true. The RMC Découverte teams just put cameras down, but we haven’t changed the way we work. And we were pleasantly surprised when the preview was broadcast to see that even the big problems we encountered were preserved during the editing.

We discover you on the screen but you already have a solid experience in this activity …

The fitting-out of vans and utility vehicles for individuals has been our activity since 2017. It all started in 2015 during a trip to Australia. There, we bought an old vehicle that we fitted out with the means at hand, by collecting materials in the street or in the parking lots of DIY stores. But we both found great jobs and never hit the road. It generated a lot of frustration. So two years later, in New Zealand, we started. Eight vehicles were fitted out in one year. And when we returned to France, we brought the workshop back in our suitcases.

Vehicles transformed into residences on wheels Originally from Cabestany (66) and a carpenter-designer by training, Mickael trained Bordeaux native Marie-Sophie in her region and her professional world. At 30, Marie-Sophie and Mickael communicate their joie de vivre and their professional achievements on a daily basis under the nickname @latelierbymarickael. We can discover how the two young craftsmen transform utility vehicles into real residences on wheels, with kitchen, bed and even … roof terrace!



How did this television adventure start?

We have become accustomed to communicating a lot on social networks, especially on Instagram where we share our advice, tips, ideas and ideas on a daily basis … That’s how RMC Découverte spotted us. Contact was made about a year ago and we didn’t hesitate much!

The shooting took place in your workshop, in Villeneuve-la-Raho?

Initially, we thought that RMC Découverte would come to the Pyrénées-Orientales. But our workshop is really too small to accommodate a film crew and all its equipment. Suddenly the production rented a huge warehouse in the Paris region and we spent four months there. O has just come back down and we are really relieved to find the south!

Can we hope for a season 2?

Nothing is decided yet. For now, we have recorded eight episodes for season 1, which begins airing this Thursday, September 2. What happens next will depend on the reaction of viewers …

“Van Mécanic”, two new episodes this Thursday, September 2 at 9 pm on RMC Découverte (channel 24), then one new episode per week. To chase The workshop by Marickael on the internet, go to their website or their page Instagram.