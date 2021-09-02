VIDEO. 40 years later, the ABBA group is back: discover their new title

the essential

The members of the group ABBA made a thunderous comeback on the international music scene this Thursday, September 2 for the release of their new album, almost 40 years after their last album.

Fans have been waiting for him since their breakup in 1982. The performers of “Dancing Queen”, “Waterlooo” and “Money money money”, to the mega-success in the 1970s, extended by retrospective albums, a musical and films , have achieved a return promised for years.

The Swedish pop group ABBA presented this Thursday, September 2 with great fanfare a new album of ten original songs, the first since the separation of its four members – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74 – almost 40 years ago, as well as a tour of their holograms, “ABBA-tars”. “We have made a new album,” the two men of the band said at an event in London where one of the songs “I Still Have Faith in You” was played. “).

During this event broadcast on their YouTube channel and which mobilized thousands of fans across different major cities all around the world (Stockholm, London, Berlin or New York), the band members also announced a unique tour to honor this new album, since they are holograms of the four members that fans will be able to admire on stage.

This new show, which will begin next May in a specially designed 3,000-seat theater in East London, will consist of 22 songs, unfolding their hits in an hour and a half, performed by improved holograms. presenting young people.





A thunderous comeback after years of discretion

In April 2018, the ex-group announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs were then recorded: “I Still Have Faith in You” and the other “Don’t Shut Me Down”. “We had these two songs, it felt light to us and we thought, why not do some more? We did some more and it was good, so we went on and recorded a full album. “, explained Benny Anderson on Swedish public television SVT.

The promise to release these new titles then continued to be rejected, then the Covid-19 pandemic came to play the spoilsport. For the Swede Carl Magnus Palm, specialist of the group, the choice to use digital avatars for the show postponed the comeback of the legendary pop group. “They had problems with the technology, it didn’t really go as they had hoped. And so there was a delay because of that,” he told AFP. “They were finally ready to go about a year ago, but the pandemic has struck,” he also explained.

Always so successful

If they all continued more or less active solo careers, the four Scandinavians had essentially led a discreet life since the separation of the group, which had shortly followed the divorce of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and that of Andersson and Lyngstad. The four friends had met at the end of the 1960s and had started a worldwide success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974 with their first hit “Waterloo”.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new tracks. But the flame never really went out: the best of the group (“ABBA Gold”) released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. The musical “Mamma Mia” and the films made from it attracted new fans who were not born during the heyday of the 1970s. A sign of the group’s cult status, “ABBA Gold” became in July the first record to stay 1,000 weeks on the UK bestseller charts.