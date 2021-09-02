[VIDEO] Fire in Sarthe: a major fire in progress at Passenaud recycling in Champagné

L’Écho Sarthois See my news

A major fire has been underway for two hours within the Passenaud recycling company in Champagné (Sarthe) (© David Ch)

The smoke is visible for several kilometers around. The inhabitants of Connerré or even of Le Mans, will not say the opposite, who could see a white plume in the sky shortly after 4 p.m., this Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

And for good reason, a major fire broke out within the company Passenaud Recycling, To Champagne, at the gates of Le Mans. A waste management company.

The traffic light is clearly visible from the RD 323, so be careful when approaching the rue de Paris.

The smoke from the fire within the Passenaud company in Champagné was visible for tens of kilometers around. (© Photo by internet user)





On the side of vehicle carcasses

According to a witness, the fire would have started on the side of the carcasses of cars and other metal devices, stored before going into a large chipper. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a fire on that side,” he says.

The firefighters arrived very quickly

Present nearby at the time of the fire, he explains that “the firefighters arrived very quickly on the scene”, around 4.35 pm.

More than an hour later, large flames were still escaping. But no injuries would be to be deplored within the company.

