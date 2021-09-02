VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York

FLOODING – Downpours hit New York City overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. These are the remains of Storm Ida that killed seven people in the southern United States. A state of emergency has just been declared across the region in the face of flooding.

Hurricane Ida continues to wreak havoc in the United States. After causing the death of at least seven people during its passage in the south-east of the country, heavy floods fell in the middle of the day (this night in France) in the State of New York. 200 millimeters of water fell in two hours, the equivalent of two months of rain in the region. Faced with the situation in the American city, the mayor of the city Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency, a first for New York. “I declare a state of emergency in New York tonight. We are experiencing a historic weather event tonight with record rains across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” he said on Twitter.

All the info on Hurricane Ida hits the United States

New York City therefore suffered impressive floods. Several roads and subways are blocked, especially in the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens, which are very affected. The inhabitants are called upon not to leave their homes.

In the face of heavy flooding, Notify NYC, a New York City emergency communications program, urged residents not to drive until 5 a.m. to facilitate emergency response. “Due to the extreme weather conditions, a travel ban is in effect from now until 5 a.m. All non-emergency vehicles should be kept off New York streets and highways.“A few hours earlier, on Twitter, residents were asked to stay at home because of the debris flying through the streets of the city. Surreal scene in Flushing Meadows: a rain sweeping the Louis Armstrong court, although well covered, caused the interruption of the second round match of the US Open, Wednesday evening, between the South African Kevin Anderson and the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman .

Our correspondent in the United States, Axel Monnier gave an update this morning in LCI’s morning on the situation in New York. “All the lines of the New York subway are suspended, flooded. Many streets in Brooklyn and Manhattan are under several meters of water. The situation is very impressive. It is the end of the hurricane Ida which continues its route. towards the northwest of the United States. Everything was very fast, because it’s been raining since mid-afternoon in New York. The whole New York area is in the rain. “, he said.

Hurricane Ida, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rains in its wake, which caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the United States. According to our weather specialist Guillaume Woznica, torrential rains no longer fall on New York and move over the northwestern United States, towards the city of Boston.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Macron at the Bouge school in the northern districts of Marseille Afghanistan: the incredible covert operation of American veterans The cover of “Nevermind” censored for child pornography? Nirvana’s bassist has the solution VIDEO – Spain: a violent thunderstorm causes major flooding in Catalonia ‘Save me and my family’: Afghan man who rescued Joe Biden in 2008 calls for help

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.