Virgin Galactic’s flight to space in July suffered a flight path issue



The flight of the Virgin Galactic spacecraft to space on July 11, 2021 from Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences in New Mexico (AFP / Patrick T. FALLON)

An orange light, then red: security alerts were lit in the cockpit of the vessel of the Virgin Galactic company which transported billionaire Richard Branson to space in July, the New Yorker revealed in an investigation.



The American Aviation Agency (FAA) confirmed Thursday to AFP to investigate this flight: the company vessel had deviated from its trajectory, and therefore from the airspace dedicated to the mission.

Virgin Galactic had however assured at the time that the flight had proceeded as planned.

“During the July 11, 2021 flight, Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo’s vehicle deviated from its air traffic control clearance while returning to Spaceport America,” the space base used by the company in the New Mexico desert, said the FAA.

The investigation is “ongoing,” the agency said.

This confirmation comes after the publication of an article in the New Yorker revealing the incident. The trajectory problem threatened to compromise the return phase to Earth, when the spacecraft hovered until it landed on a runway.

A lit red light indicates a serious problem that could have resulted in a fatal outcome, the newspaper explains.







Richard Branson after his flight to space at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico, July 11, 2021 (AFP / Patrick T. FALLON)

Quoting anonymous sources within the company, he specifies that the safest way to react to these alerts would have been to interrupt the mission.

Among the four passengers on the flight was the company’s founder, Mr. Branson. A failure would have greatly damaged the image of Virgin Galactic, which had invited all the press and many prestigious spectators – including billionaire Elon Musk – for this event broadcast live.

The two pilots on board decided to continue the mission despite these lights, and the landing finally went smoothly.

“We dispute the descriptions and conclusions of the New Yorker article,” Virgin Galactic said in a statement to AFP.

“When the vehicle was confronted with high altitude winds, which altered the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure that it remained within the parameters of the mission,” detailed the ‘business. “Our pilots responded appropriately to these changing flight conditions.”

Neither the public nor the crew were endangered, Virgin Galactic argued.

“Although the final path deviated from our original plan, it was an intentional and controlled flight path,” she said.

the / led