Vuelta 2021 – The general classification after the 18th stage: Roglic, Mas and Lopez ensure the podium, Martin tumbles

Less than a minute and ten seconds between the first ten of the stage which arrived on the terrible slopes of Gamoniteiru, that is what is surprising. We imagined that the 15 kilometers at almost 10% average would scatter the leaders. It was not really the case, not in the expected dimensions. The big and double winner of the day is none other than Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) who, not happy to have triumphed over the stage , has also consolidated its place on the podium. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), was not worried.

Third, he is certainly 2’53 ” behind Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and 23 seconds behind his teammate at Movistar, Enric Mas, but Lopez has mostly taken over nearly a minute from Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) which is now 1’43 ” from the podium. While high mountains are no longer on the program, we say to ourselves that the Australian may have said goodbye to the final podium, even if there is still a time trial on Sunday in Santiago de Compostela. The leader of Bahrain must rather look behind his back since thanks to a third week where he is much better, Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) has returned to only seven seconds.

Tour of Spain “Superman” has split the fog: the victorious arrival of López on video AN HOUR AGO

If the Colombian, like Adam Yates (Ineos-Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) all won a place, it is because Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) faltered in the ascent. final. Eighteenth of the day more than four minutes (4’23 ”) from Miguel Angel Lopez, the Frenchman has no doubt paid the consequences of his fall two days ago. Still second overall on Tuesday, Martin fell to 9th place (+ 8’31 ” compared to Roglic). Can he save his Top 10? Nothing is less sure. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert) is only 33 seconds away and David De La Cruz (UAE-Team Emirates), on the attack this Thursday, at 57.





“Superman” has split the fog: the victorious arrival of López on video

The general classification after 18 stages

Square Runner Difference 1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 2. Enric Mas (Movistar) + 2’30 ” 3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) + 2’53 ” 4. Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) + 4’36 ” 5. Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) + 4’43 ” 6. Adam Yates (Ineos-Grenadiers) + 5’44 ” 7. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) + 6’02 ” 8. Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) + 7’48 ” 9. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) + 8’31 ” 10. Louis Meintejes (Intermaché – Wanty Gobert) + 9’02 ” 11. David De La Cruz (UAE-Team Emirates) + 9’24 ”

Tour of Spain López tames the Gamoniteiru, Roglic takes the blow AN HOUR AGO