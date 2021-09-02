Walmart increases 565,000 employees by at least $ 1 an hour

US supermarket giant Walmart on Thursday announced it will raise the hourly wages of more than 565,000 employees by at least a dollar, a way to retain them as many companies prepare to recruit heavily for the holidays. the end of the year.

Read alsoAmazon, Walmart’s eternal rival in distribution

In a memo to employees, the group manager for the United States points out that this is the third increase in twelve months for those working in supermarkets and that it will take effect on September 25. “Over the past year, we have increased hourly wages by approximately 1.2 million employees in our stores in the United States, bringing our average hourly wage in the United States to $ 16.40.”, John Furner said.





Base pay at hiring for Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States with 1.6 million employees, ranges from $ 12 to $ 17 depending on areas in the country, a spokesperson told the. AFP. The US minimum wage is $ 7.25, unchanged for 12 years even though several states impose a higher wage.

Difficulties in recruiting

But many sectors are currently struggling to recruit, especially at the lowest wages, and several large companies such as Amazon, Target or Chipotle offer a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour.

Walmart had already announced on Wednesday its intention to hire 20,000 additional people to manage the flow of products in its warehouses and deliveries. The group then highlighted the fact that the average remuneration of an employee working in the supply chain is 20.37 dollars per hour.