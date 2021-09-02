Warzone – Activision sends message to cheaters: “We’re coming to get you”

Call of Duty: Warzone still suffers from the presence of many cheats on its servers. Activision has embarked on a war made of bans, but also of sometimes scathing communication about them.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a delight for many players thanks to its free access … but also less constructive behaviors such as cheating. Activision regularly bans thousands – even hundreds of thousands – of accounts, but the free-to-play aspect allows players to easily recreate an account afterwards.

Never mind, Activision now bans hardware / IP addresses visibly, since a famous Tik-Tok cheater was banned from all of their Battle.net accounts. He testified to this in a video that went so viral that the Call of Duty Twitter account reused it to send a message to other gamers who were tempted to cheat: “We know what you’re doing. We come to pick you up“.





On the other hand, Activision announces once again its anti-cheating system planned for this end of the year on PC. Rumors announce the arrival of this system at the same time as the integration of Call of Duty: Vanguard in Warzone. As a reminder, this new episode will be released on November 5.