Wasteland on PC by jeuxvideo.com

First creation of the studio Demagog Studio, Golf Club: Wasteland was first reserved for the Apple ecosystem in summer 2018 before being exported this year to PC and consoles. This is the opportunity for us to try our hand at this original post-apocalyptic golf course.

In a surreal future, ecological collapse has caused humanity to exile on Mars. The Earth is nothing more than a vast golf course desolate for the ultra-rich in travel. It is from this absolutely nightmarish scenario that Golf Club: Wasteland draws up its framework. Decked out in a yellow jumpsuit and a jetpack, the hero of this little narrative sports game will display his best swings in astonishing post-apolycaptic settings.

A bullet, a story

With the emphasis on atmosphere, Golf Club: Wasteland offers you a very clean gameplay. You just have to orient the left stick of the controller in order to orient the ball in the desired direction, to measure the power of its strike and to specify its angle of fire. Three parameters activated in just one step, which you validate using the A / X button on the controller. In short, the mechanics are intended to be as accessible as they are easy to handle.. The difficulty will be on the side of the level-design which is teeming with good ideas and to which we can only blame a slight repetitiveness. The ball must overcome the walls of a yacht, slip through the duct of a pipe, even hurtle down the neck of a giraffe. On several occasions, the obstacles can be particularly tough.

Abandoned factories, shabby shopping malls, bitcoin mines, ruined subway entrances; the sumptuous decorations of Golf Club: Wasteland scroll horizontally and unfold over the thirty or so levels available. Always bursting with blue hues, they are embellished with pink neon lights, vertiginous sculptures or even mutant giraffes, offering a rendering that is both mystical and chimerical. Also the discovery of a new stage is always done with great haste. The game from Demagog Studio offers above all a contemplative experience that takes precedence over the rest. And the resulting imposing ambiance also owes a lot to the soundtrack.

Radio Nostalgia from Mars

The suave-voice host of Radio Nostalgia from Mars welcomes you as soon as you land on the blue planet and introduces the testimonies that are linked to the air; the player listens to the anecdotes of Serbian refugees who bitterly recount their daily lives of yesteryear, make references to the Cold War and lament the current political climate.

We will then be explained the living conditions of modern Martians, who are limited to thirty seconds of showering per day, or must distill urine to obtain a semblance of wine. Times seem hard on the Red Planet and the speakers, perfectly dubbed, breathe a soft breeze of nostalgia to listeners. Between two anecdotes, the radio broadcasts songs sung with nebulous sounds, oscillating between Techno-house and Trip hop. The soundtrack is an undeniable asset of the adventure and skillfully brings some details to the scenario context. It is the result of a collaboration with Shane Berry, a sound designer and former DJ formerly based in Tokyo.





Short but replayable

In all, the adventure should occupy you about three hours; we could blame him for being too short, so much we would like to penetrate more into his story and try new challenges. But the game has the advantage of offering a certain replayability which is very appreciable; Unlocking certain achievements or reaching the hole in a record number of strokes grants access to new bits of our lone golfer’s diary. This is the common thread of the story which, if it tends to be too often forgotten, inherits a very touching conclusion.

Three different modes are offered, which offer very distinct experiences and rather well balanced: The story mode, for example, does not limit the shots and rather puts the emphasis on the scenario. The more seasoned can opt for the Challenge mode, which this time imposes a limit of shots. Finally, the hardcore mode is much more punitive, the slightest mistake being worth death.

Conclusion



Strong points A striking artistic direction

An incredible soundtrack

Good level design ideas

Good replayability Weak points A very short experience

A common narrative thread that is sometimes forgotten

A slight repetitiveness in some levels

Golf Club: Wasteland can be seen as a kind of skillful outlet, a highly relaxing experience carried by a peculiar post-apocalyptic vibe and efficient minimalist gameplay. In particular, we get an impeccable soundtrack, intelligently alternating between musics and precious testimonials for the scenario context. And if the adventure is short, it is given good replayability.