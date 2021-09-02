“We close a door of refuge and withdrawal to them” – Liberation

The measure was announced Monday with the stated aim of combating addiction to video games. But between its uncertain implementation, its economic consequences and the doubts surrounding its effectiveness, it raises many questions.

One eye on the video game, the other on the clock. All longtime gamers have known this scenario. On the verge of fighting the final boss of their level, one of their parents knocks on the door: they have been playing for two hours already, the moment to turn off the console. For the younger generations of Chinese, however, the story may be slightly different.





Already, to regulate, no parents, but the government. Then, not two hours of daily play allowed but three… per week. The new restrictions, announced by China on Monday, apply to all people under the age of 18 and affect online gaming. In addition, minors in the country will only be able to heat controllers and keyboards on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The rest of the time, the games will be inaccessible to them. The only flexibility to note: during the school holidays, a daily hour of entertainment will be possible.

Obviously, on Weibo, a sort of Chinese Twitter, the news outraged the main stakeholders, as reported by Reuters. “To the group of grandfathers and uncles who make these rules, have you ever played video games? Did you know that the best age for esports players is adolescence? ” one of them gets carried away. “The …