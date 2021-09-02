we know the broadcast date of the TF1 mini-series

Produced by “Cheyenne federation”, directed by Christophe Lamotte (“A new life”, “I am guilty”, “Disappeared in winter”, “The day I burned my heart”), this series on Grégory, shot in the Vosges and Alsace, will show a nice cast: Guillaume de Tonquédec, in the role of gendarme Etienne Sesmat, Guillaume Gouix (Jean-Marie Villemin), Blandine Bellavoir (Christine Villemin), Michaël Youn (Jean-Michel Bezzina), Laurent Stocker (Jean-Michel Lambert), Thierry Godard (Jacques Corazzi), Michel Vuillermoz (Jean Ker) or even Gérard Jugnot (Maître Garaud) and Gilbert Melki (Maître Welzer).

While waiting to present (out of competition) its production at the next TV Fiction Festival, in La Rochelle, from September 14 to 19, TF1 has just communicated the broadcast date of the first two episodes of “A French Affair”, a series devoted to the various facts which marked the country. These two 52-minute episodes of the first mini-series on the Grégory affair will be broadcast on Monday, September 20, at 9:05 p.m.

“Transcribe the correctness of the situations”

“Our ambition is to bring to the screen an emblematic affair for the French”, indicated the producer of the series Aimée Buidine. “While the affair was experienced live, with immediate reactions to each twist, the fiction of reality and the years of hindsight allow this story to be told by placing it in a context and a chronology. Above all, we seek to transcribe the correctness of the situations and the resulting emotion. Our intention was never to play the investigators and even less to want to solve this case ”.





This is not the first time that the mythical fact of Vologne has been the subject of a fiction. In the fall of 2006, France 3 broadcast “L’affaire Villemin”, directed by Raoul Peck and scripted by Pascal Bonitzer. This TV movie of six 52-minute episodes, with Armelle Deutsch and Francis Renaud in the role of the Villemin spouses, was largely inspired by the book by Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin (“October 16”) and that of the journalist of ‘Europe 1 Laurence Lacour (“The stake of the innocents”).

Following the broadcast of this telefilm, Murielle Bolle, Marie-Ange Laroche and her two sons attacked the public service channel for “defamation” and, after being dismissed by the court of Nanterre, had seen the court of appeal of Versailles prove them right. According to them, Bernard Laroche was presented in this fiction as the author of the murder of the child. France 3 was ordered to pay a total of € 60,000 in damages.