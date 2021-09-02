we know why the New World game killed some graphics cards

Some players in the beta of New World, Amazon’s new MMO, had the unpleasant surprise of seeing their RTX 3090 die during their game. The manufacturer EVGA today indicates that it has found the precise cause. This is a design flaw that ultimately affected only a minority of users.

New World is Amazon Games’ very first MMO. Last July, the title was entitled to a closed beta phase and curious players of course rushed over to see what it was. But some owners of RTX 3090 graphics cards had the unpleasant surprise to see their material bricked during the game. Ouch.





EVGA, the main manufacturer affected by this concern, replaced the failed cards and investigated the problem by x-raying the defective products. It reported its findings to the PC World site. The RTX 3090s bricked by New World all have one thing in common: poor finish of welds at the level of the MOSFET transistors.

This only applies to models sold in 2020 and only RTX 3090. PC World specifies that there may be cards from other manufacturers affected by the issue, but nothing has been confirmed on this subject. EVGA clarified that less than 1% of its cards were affected, however refraining from saying how many it had sold in total.

New World, the MMO that broke the RTX 3090

If you have an RTX 3090 and plan to play New World, you won’t have to worry anymore as the issue has been fixed since beta. Indeed, the game did not have an FPS limiter at the base, which allowed the cards to display an indecent number of frames per second and therefore bring them to their knees. It was then advisable to activate the FPS limiter in the options.

As a reminder, New World is an open world MMORPG published by Amazon Games. This is his second game after Crucible. The latter having been a resounding failure, the studio has a lot to prove with this new title. Its release is scheduled for September 28.

Source: PCWorld