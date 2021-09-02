“We only retain the scorers”, Mbappé’s advice to Cherki

Lyon star who is slow to explode in the Rhône, Rayan Cherki has not yet been able to demonstrate all the talent glimpsed in the OL youth team. Not yet fully launched, the French striker seems in any case to be pushed by Kylian Mbappé, who closely follows the performance of the player of just 18 years old.

A nugget coming out of the Lyon training center, Rayan Cherki is struggling to really explode with the pros within OL. The French winger, 18 years old for two weeks, has been seen in recent seasons as one of the greatest promises in the Rhône, since he dazzled in the teams of young Lyon at the academy. Since then, the course of the international, already outclassed in the U19s since his 17 years, has more lows than highs.

High, he has experienced a few in the Coupe de France, with two doubles against Nantes (January 2020) then Sochaux (March 2021) showing all his potential. But in Ligue 1, he only scored once in 34 matches (for only 6 starts), and does not really manage, beyond pure statistics, to prove his importance in the Lyon game.

“Mbappé? He’s a good guy, a real one!”

And with the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri in an already dense attacking sector – Moussa Dembélé, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Islam Slimani, Tino Kadewere -, the one who did not take part in only one meeting on the first four days of the Championship (against Brest during the 1st day) knows that he will have to raise his level if he wants to find a place. But despite a stagnant career, Rayan Cherki has a choice follower in the person of Kylian Mbappé.





In an interview with Onze Mondial, the young Lyonnais reveals that the Parisian superstar has been following his performances for a while, and even gave him valuable advice. “The connection was made via networks. When he saw that I was starting to play, he wrote me a little message, assures the ambidextrous striker this Thursday. And I have always followed him, because I do not miss any game. The only advice he gave me was: “Brand! Set goals! We only retain the scorers! “.”

An advice that Cherki will try to materialize on the lawns as quickly as possible, if his coach Peter Bosz trusts him more in the coming weeks. Starting, perhaps, against Paris Saint-Germain de Mbappé, whom OL will face on September 19 at the Parc des Princes. “We have a friendly relationship, continues Cherki about the tricolor world champion. We discuss, we exchange after the matches, we see each other in the locker room. We have a good relationship. If I have any questions for him, I can, I don’t mind. He’s a good guy, a real one! ” Who at the same age, was already splashing Europe with his talent at AS Monaco.