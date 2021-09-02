“We will put vaccinated employees at a disadvantage”: variable compensation for parents of children sick with Covid-19

Welcome to Absurdie. The subject rustles at the end of schools, fed by the anxieties of some parents. Because in the event of the closure of classes for children due to a case of Covid-19 or children under 16 who have contracted the virus, it will be the lottery. Indeed, according to the measures taken by the government, only unvaccinated parents will be declared “contact cases” by the health insurance and will be able to stay seven days with their toddler or their youngest child by being compensated 90% of their gross remuneration. (often up to 100% according to collective agreements) without waiting period. As for vaccinated parents, under the rules of the health insurance fund, they are no longer considered as “contact cases” since July 22, after a decision of the Ministry of Health. And for them, it is neither clear nor simple and this leads to a difference in treatment with a care that can vary completely.

The solution to staying at home will be within the company. Or, they can ask their employer – who can refuse – to benefit from partial unemployment compensated up to 70% of the gross salary, therefore 20% less than in the context of a work stoppage for “contact case” and 30% lower than the partial unemployment scheme planned for civil servants. In addition, in this case, they will have no choice but to inform the employer that they are vaccinated, which undermines the medical confidentiality imposed by the Labor Code.



The other possibility will be to take so-called “sick children” paid leave and most often reserved for employees of large companies who have negotiated it. Most salaried parents who do not have this possibility will still be able to fall back on their leave or their RTT, or even make a request for telework if the tasks allow it. Of course, provided that the employer agrees. Otherwise, it is unpaid leave.

The government will quickly correct

“Business leaders will obviously look with the employee to find solutions that will allow them to continue to be paid. But there are not 36 solutions. All this is incoherent and aberrant, considers Jean Eudes du Mesnil secretary general of the CPME. Because we will disadvantage vaccinated employees while at the same time we are promoting vaccination in companies. “

The devil is often hiding in the details. This gruesome situation obviously did not attract the attention of the public authorities. An “oversight” that creates obviously risks some upheaval. “There will inevitably be cases concerning vaccinated employees,” exclaims Serge Legagnoa, Force Ouvrière manager in charge of Social Security. “We have always asked that the procedures for taking charge of parents by the health insurance fund continue as they did for the first confinement. But that was not taken into account, ”he argues.