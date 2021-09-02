Western Union remittance specialist resumes operations in Afghanistan

The American money transfer giant Western Union announced Thursday that it had resumed operations to Afghanistan, which had been suspended on August 18 after the Taliban took power in Kabul. “Western Union is pleased to announce that it is resuming money transfer services to Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can send money again and support their loved ones.A spokesperson told AFP in a statement, explaining that this decision was taken because of the reopening of banks and an improvement in the circulation of liquidity in the country.

“We understand the urgent needs of our clients and their families and are committed to supporting themShe added, adding that there would be no transfer fee for two weeks between September 3 and 17. She stressed that the group made sure that this did not pose a problem of compliance with the economic sanctions imposed by the United States on Afghanistan.

Activities “in line with US policy“

“We have been in active contact with the US government since the withdrawal“US troops in Afghanistan, said Tyler Hand, responsible for matters relating to the compliance of operations, specifying that”humanitarian activities, including remittances, are in line with US policy“. The spokeswoman said that in Afghanistan, Western Union was working “with a network of partner agents through seven banks»With payments in dollars or local currency. She also explained that the suspension of transfers had been decided “mainly because the banking network had closed“.





“There were also obviously liquidity issues“She added, stressing that Western Union had received assurances that its partner banks had reopened branches in recent days”and»More and more agencies are reopening every day. “We therefore felt that the improvement in the situation was such as to allow us to resume our operations.She commented. These remittances sent by family members living abroad are crucial for Afghans.

According to the World Bank, they amounted to nearly 789 million dollars in 2020, for a GDP the same year estimated at 19.8 billion, or nearly 4%. The Washington institution announced last week to suspend aid to the country while exploring “the means to stay engaged to (…) continue to support the Afghan people“. The other major institution, the International Monetary Fund, announced on August 18 the suspension of its own aid to Afghanistan because of the uncertainty surrounding the status of the leaders in Kabul after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

