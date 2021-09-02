What are Shang-Chi’s post-credits scenes worth?

At last, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out, and we can now delve into the mysteries of these post-credits scenes. CAUTION SPOILERS.

If you’ve ever seen the new blockbuster directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, read our review, watched our debate on video, then you’re ripe for this post dedicated to the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and their stakes, what they announce concerning the aftermath of the MCU, and the destiny of the characters played by Awkwafina, as well as Simu Liu.

ANSWERING RINGS

What is happening ? Our hero recounts his adventures with Kathy, to a couple of incredulous friends. Wong then emerges, via a space-time portal, who orders them to follow him immediately. They find themselves in a sort of broom closet where they float Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner holograms. According to them, Shang-Chi’s rings began to emit a wave when he put them on. They have no idea why or how. The holograms hang up. Someone is making a joke.

It’s interesting ? No.

And what does it mean ? That something happened, somewhere, and that something could have consequences, probably on some vague thing. Or so Marvel just announced a crossover with Sonic, and we didn’t see it coming.

GANGSTA’S PARADISE

What is happening ? Xialing took possession of his father’s headquarters, whose countless troops pledged allegiance to his new business model. She takes the break on a throne straight out of an Instagrammer’s nightmare. Her henchmen and wives look mean, but cool, because she put solar panels on the roof. A card tells us that we will meet again the famous 10 Rings in the MCU.

It’s interesting ? No.

And what does it mean ? That we will see again the famous ten rings in the MCU. In a movie. Or a series. Maybe on mugs. Or on briefs. We do not know.