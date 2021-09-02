What does the ‘My annual teleworking package’ subscription consist of?

Announced a few months ago, this new offer is now available and intends to respond to the new practices of professionals.

Last June, the SNCF presented its new more aggressive and less opaque pricing policy to appeal again when the train is hailed as an environmentally responsible means of transport.

In the flood of announcements, we had somewhat forgotten the new annual Teleworking package, the objective of which is to compensate for the drastic drop in the number of business travelers following the generalization of teleworking.

Compete with the car on recurring journeys

It is also a question of supporting the strong trend of employees who move from large cities and therefore work far from their homes. Employees who currently use their car for lack of an attractive train subscription offer adapted to their use.

Here is how it works:





The subscription covers all TGV Inoui and Intercités connections

It is valid from Monday to Thursday within the limit of 250 trips per year (i.e. two to three round trips per week)

Customers can subscribe until the 9th of the current month, for a start of validity the following month (example, to use My Annual Teleworking Package from October 1st, customers still have until September 9th to subscribe).

The price depends on the destination but the SNCF ensures that the price is equivalent to 40% reduction compared to the classic My Forfait Annual subscription.

Flexible tickets

Thus, for a Lyon-Paris in 2nd, My Teleworking Package is offered at 343 euros per month (compared to 572 euros with the classic Mon Forfait annual subscription)

For a Nantes-Paris, the price is 333 euros per month compared to 555 euros with the classic Mon Forfait annual subscription.

SNCF specifies that customers who already travel with an annual, monthly or weekly package, but who may have reduced the frequency of their journeys due to teleworking, can choose to switch to My Annual Telework Package.

They will still be able to benefit from the flexibility of their tickets, the Guaranteed Exchange even on a full train, and the management of their reservations on the TGV INOUI Pro app.