what if Angela Merkel was still chancellor at Christmas?

Angela Merkel at the 50th anniversary of the NGO Greenpeace, in Stralsund (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), August 30, 2021. STEFAN SAUER / AFP

With the approach of the German legislative elections of September 26, The world keeps the campaign log. A daily update, with campaign facts, images, polls, clips, slogans, figures and keywords that allow you to follow and experience this electoral competition at the end of which Angela Merkel will leave power , after sixteen years in the chancellery.

The prognosis is signed by Dietmar Bartsch, co-chairman of the Die Linke group in the Bundestag: “In my opinion, Angela Merkel will still be Chancellor at Christmas”, the deputy said on parliamentary channel Phoenix. According to him, negotiations to form a coalition will “Last a long time because it is likely that no party will reach 30% this time”.

Dietmar Bartsch’s remarks were widely reported on Wednesday on German news sites. No doubt because they correspond to what more and more observers anticipate, in view of the evolution of opinion polls. Namely that the period which will open after September 26 may be as uncertain as the outcome of the ballot as it seems to be taking shape.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Germany in the midst of electoral unknown

With three political forces today neck and neck around 20% of the vote (the Social Democrats of the SPD, the conservatives of the CDU-CSU and the Greens), the German electoral landscape has indeed never been also fragmented three weeks before the legislative elections. Consequence: the prospect of a “two-person” coalition, a traditional case in Germany, is becoming more and more improbable.

In the light of the voting intentions, several configurations are envisaged. Their names correspond to the colors associated with the different political parties:

– A “traffic light” coalition (“Ampel-Koalition”), with the SPD, the FDP (Liberal Democrat Party) and the Greens.

– A “Jamaican” coalition (“Jamaika-Koalition”), bringing together the CDU-CSU, the Greens and the FDP. After the 2017 legislative elections, Angela Merkel tried to form such an alliance. But the FDP had put an end to it after a few weeks and the Chancellor had turned to the Social Democrats of the SPD with whom she had already governed for four years, to suggest that they form a new “grand coalition”.

Christian Lindner, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), as he ends negotiations with the CDU-CSU and the Greens to form a government coalition, on November 19, 2017, in Berlin. HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / REUTERS

– A “Kenyan” coalition (“Kenia-Koalition”), with the conservatives, the SPD and the Greens.

You have 54.88% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.