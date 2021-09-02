what President Macron said to Payet and Longoria during their joint cocktail

Emmanuel Macron met Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet during a cocktail reception organized in Marseille on Wednesday, for which a delegation from OM was invited. The opportunity for the head of state, supporter of the Marseille team, to joke about the sporting aspect, but also to salute the social role of the club.

During a cocktail dinner organized in Marseille, this Wednesday evening on the Fort d’Entrecasteaux with a breathtaking view of the Old Port, Emmanuel Macron spoke with members of the OM. The Head of State flattered the small Olympian delegation, represented in particular by President Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet. He explained to them that he appreciates the values ​​of the team, because this OM “goes forward, never admits defeat and that sticks to the spirit of the city”.

Emmanuel Macron told the Olympians present on the spot that he had watched the first matches. He also told Dimitri Payet that he found him very fit. The President of the Republic proudly received a Marseille jersey, flocked Macron with the number 10. “I accept this gift but I will have problems with the other clubs,” he slipped, laughing.





Macron wishes OM to win the Coupe de France

With Pablo Longoria and Jacques Cardoze, the club’s communications director, Emmanuel Macron insisted a lot on the social role of OM. He was very attentive to the subject of partnerships with amateur clubs and young people. He said he appreciated that OM is a strong and comforting actor who creates social links in this city which sometimes suffers.

On the sporting side, Emmanuel Macron, OM’s first supporter, also asked Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet to “win the Coupe de France”. He also told them with a smile: “It’s not funny to go to the Stade de France without seeing OM!”

Finally, the President of the Republic thanked OM for the video on vaccination broadcast on the club’s official accounts on social networks. Pablo Longoria, Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli and two players there encourage the population to get vaccinated for the good of all.