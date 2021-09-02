What the attack in Tanzania says about the terrorist threat against France

DECRYPTION – A man killed four people in front of the French representation, recalling that Paris is more than ever a target.

In the midst of the Afghan chaos, the news was quickly forgotten. But the event, quite confused, and its recovery by terrorist organizations, questions when France is targeted by Islamist propagandists.

On August 25, in Dar es Salaam, the main city and economic center of Tanzania, a man, in civilian clothes and wearing a Muslim prayer cap, attacked the police in front of the French embassy.

According to local police, he first shot dead two policemen with a handgun before grabbing an automatic rifle. He then walked towards the French diplomatic representation, a few hundred meters away, firing. Videos show him finishing his murderous journey (three policemen and a security guard killed, six injured) in front of the embassy entrance. Standing in the middle of the street, unprotected and hitting his chest, he defies the police before being killed. After the fact, a police officer said: “He is too