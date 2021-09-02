what we know about the Mu variant, which could be more resistant to vaccines

4:28 p.m., September 1, 2021

A new “variant to follow”. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday that it was monitoring a new variant of Sars-CoV-2, called Mu. In the weekly epidemiological bulletin of the WHO, this strain now appears as “variant of interest” or “variant to follow”, just like the mutants Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda. Unlike Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, it is not (yet) considered a “variant of concern” or “variant of concern”. Among scientists, Mu is better known under the names “B.1.621” or “VUM 21H”.

A risk of “immune escape”. At the moment, researchers know little about this new strain. What worries them is that it carries a mutation in position E484, like Gamma and Beta, which could present a risk of “immune escape”. Translation: Mu could be more resistant to antibodies induced by vaccination or a previous Covid-19 infection. This variant also has the N501Y mutation, which is found in Alpha, Beta and Gamma and which could be associated with greater contagiousness. According to the WHO, “preliminary data […] show a reduction in the neutralization capacity of convalescent and vaccinated sera, similar to that observed in the Beta variant “.

For its part, Public Health France notes in its last point on the circulation of variants that “preliminary experimental data suggest a decrease in neutralization by post-infectious or post-vaccine antibodies”. On the other hand, “an increased transmission compared to Delta seems unlikely”. Further research is needed to identify the threat posed by this variant.





Detected in Colombia. It was in Colombia that Mu was first identified, in January 2021. Since then, foci of contamination have been spotted in some Latin American countries and sporadic cases in Europe. “Although the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced cases has decreased and is currently less than 0.1%, its prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has steadily increased,” reports the WHO.

Sporadic in France. In France, a few cases linked to the Mu variant have been “sporadically detected in metropolitan France since May 2021”, indicates Public Health France, or “105 detections as of August 25, 2021”. No case was spotted during the last two Flash investigations.

A C.1.2 variant in South Africa. The announcement comes as another variant is attracting the attention of researchers in South Africa. Reported last week, “C1.2” has been spotted in all South African provinces but also in China, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. According to researchers at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, this strain mutates almost twice as fast as the other variants identified. But it is “present only at very low levels”, explained these scientists on Monday.